Milwaukee man fatally shot 'over 25-cent cakes,' mother says

Gunned down at a Milwaukee gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt, the family of Isaiah Allen, 29, says he died over dessert on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

Family said Allen was stealing when someone acting as store security shot and killed him.

"That’s my firstborn son," said Natalie Easter, Allen's mother.

"Why?" said Troy Allen, Isaiah's father. "That’s it. Just, why?"

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clark gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt.

"He was laying on the ground," said Easter. "The tape was up, and I went through the tape."

Easter said her son suffered from mental health issues. She said before the shooting, Allen stole sweets.

"I was told he took a box of 25-cent cakes," said Easter.

Natalie Easter

After that, Easter said someone working as store security shot him.

Police said Wednesday no arrests were made, but they know who they're looking for.

"A gun shouldn’t come into play, especially over something so meaningless," said Easter. "Over 25-cent cakes. Are you for real?"

Family said Allen was preparing to move to Louisville to receive support for his mental health.

Milwaukee homicide, Teutonia and Roosevelt

"I was like, what?" said Troy Allen. "I was just there last night to bring him his clothes, so he can leave."

Police did not confirm the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

FOX6 News tried to make contact with the gas station employees Wednesday, but workers wouldn’t unlock the front doors.

"I don’t know what more to say other than he had a lot of family that loved him," said Easter. "He wasn’t supposed to leave like this."

Family blocked all of the gas pumps and the entrance to the gas station on Wednesday and planned a 6 p.m. vigil for Allen. They didn't say how long they planned on staying there.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.