Milwaukee man last seen after leaving Amtrak Station on Near West Side

A Milwaukee man was last seen at the Amtrak Station Saturday evening on the Near West Side.

Robert Robinson, 48, came to Chicago from Milwaukee and was supposed to meet a family member at the station, Chicago police said.

He borrowed a phone from a passerby around Belmont and Pulaski, and took a cab to around Pulaski and Parker Avenue, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, medium complexion and walks with a limp, police said. He may be in a confused state.

He was last seen wearing a gray cap, black coat and pants and multi-colored shoes, police said.