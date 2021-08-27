Milwaukee boy missing since May, possibly in Illinois

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding long-term missing 16-year-old boy Jovanni Vazquez – last seen near 67th and Hope on May 3.

Vazquez is described as 5'1" tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may have traveled to Joliet, Illinois and has the nickname of "Jo Jo."

Anyone with information about Vazquez's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD 414-935-7401.

