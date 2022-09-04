Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls.

They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

Officials say Maclin is with her two siblings, Tammyia Washington, 14, and Zaria Cleveland, 13, who are also missing. They may all be in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information on Maclin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.