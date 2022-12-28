Illinois minimum wage increasing on Jan. 1

Lots of people are getting a raise in 2023.

The minimum wage is going up in 23 states — including Illinois.

The new minimum wage per hour in Illinois will be $13 starting Jan. 1.

The state has plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Washington state will have the highest minimum wage in the nation when it goes up to $15.74 an hour.

The federal minimum wage, for states without a minimum, will stay the same as the lowest — $7.25 an hour.