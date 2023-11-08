Expand / Collapse search

Minimum wage to increase for Illinois workers in January

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Money
FOX 32 Chicago

Minimum wage to increase for Illinois workers in January

Workers in Illinois aged 18 and older who currently earn the minimum wage can expect a pay increase starting in January.

CHICAGO - Workers in Illinois aged 18 and older who currently earn the minimum wage can expect a pay increase starting in January.

The state will raise the minimum wage from $13 to $14 per hour.

Furthermore, come January 1, 2025, this incremental increase will culminate in a minimum wage of $15 per hour, as mandated by a state law passed in 2019.

For individuals under the age of 18, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour. Tipped workers will also experience a wage boost, with their minimum wage set at $8.40 per hour.

These wage adjustments aim to provide fair compensation for Illinois workers while adhering to state regulations.