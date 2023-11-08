Minimum wage to increase for Illinois workers in January

Workers in Illinois aged 18 and older who currently earn the minimum wage can expect a pay increase starting in January.

The state will raise the minimum wage from $13 to $14 per hour.

Furthermore, come January 1, 2025, this incremental increase will culminate in a minimum wage of $15 per hour, as mandated by a state law passed in 2019.

For individuals under the age of 18, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour. Tipped workers will also experience a wage boost, with their minimum wage set at $8.40 per hour.

These wage adjustments aim to provide fair compensation for Illinois workers while adhering to state regulations.