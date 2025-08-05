Minnesota woman dies after being hit by car in St. Charles parking lot, police say

The Brief A 49-year-old Minnesota woman was hit by a car July 27 in a St. Charles parking lot. She died from her injuries days later at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. The driver, a 20-year-old St. Charles resident, is cooperating with police.



A Minnesota woman died from her injuries days after being struck by a vehicle in a St. Charles parking lot last month, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened on Sunday, July 27, in the 800 block of South Randall Road.

St. Charles police and fire crews responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in a parking lot at around 12:58 p.m.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman from Blaine, Minnesota, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old St. Charles resident, has cooperated with investigators, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about how the crash happened and if the driver may face citations or charges.

What's next:

St. Charles PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 630-377-4435.