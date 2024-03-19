Miranda Lambert to perform at 2024 Illinois State Fair

Another Grammy Award-winning artist has been added to the grandstand lineup for the Illinois State Fair this August.

Miranda Lambert will be performing at the 2024 Illinois State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The fair takes place from Aug. 8-18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., in Springfield.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 23 via Ticketmaster. Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and ends Friday at 10 p.m.

Other artists slated to perform include Keith Urban, the Jonas Brothers, Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit along with Jordan Davis.

For more information, head over to the Illinois State Fair website.