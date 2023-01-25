Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers to headline NASCAR Chicago Street Race this summer

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that two high-profile music artists would be performing full length concerts for the first ever Cup Series street race being held this summer in downtown Chicago.

"The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR," Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement.

The two performers taking the stage over the Fourth of July weekend will be The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert. They will be supported by The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett.

"We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend," Giese said.

On July 1, The Black Crowes will open the day and The Chainsmokers will close it out.

On July 2, Charley Crockett will open with Miranda Lambert headlining before the Chicago Street Race zooms off.

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., starting at $269. More information can be found at NASCARChicago.com.