Missing 13-year-old boy in Wilmette prompts multi-agency search

The Brief Police in Wilmette are searching for 13-year-old Jacob Pasechnik, last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black pants. Multiple agencies, including drone and K-9 units, are assisting in the search; anyone with information is urged to call 911.



A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy in north suburban Wilmette.

What we know:

Wilmette police said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon that Jacob Pasechnik was reported missing.

Illinois State Police said he was last seen at the corner of Wilmette Avenue and 14th Street at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black pants.

Pasechnik has an unspecified condition that places him in danger, police said.

He has brown hair, stands about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 120 pounds.

Pictured is 13-year-old Jacob. (Wilmette PD )

Evanston police said in a post on "X" Tuesday night that multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including drone and K-9 units

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact their local police department.