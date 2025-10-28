Missing 13-year-old boy in Wilmette prompts multi-agency search
WILMETTE - A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy in north suburban Wilmette.
What we know:
Wilmette police said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon that Jacob Pasechnik was reported missing.
Illinois State Police said he was last seen at the corner of Wilmette Avenue and 14th Street at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black pants.
Pasechnik has an unspecified condition that places him in danger, police said.
He has brown hair, stands about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 120 pounds.
Pictured is 13-year-old Jacob. (Wilmette PD )
Evanston police said in a post on "X" Tuesday night that multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including drone and K-9 units
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact their local police department.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Wilmette and Evanston police.