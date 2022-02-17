article

Chicago police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in Englewood.

Aniya Edwards was last seen in the 5600 Block of South Green Street on Wednesday, police said.

She is Black, 5-feet 5-inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Aniya was last seen wearing a multicolored Space Jam coat, navy blue uniform pants, and pink and purple Jordan gym shoes. She wears her hair in braids.

Advertisement

If she is found, call 911 or Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 and give report number JF145921.