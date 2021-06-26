Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Altgeld Gardens

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

Evelyn Deanes was last seen Friday in the area of 130th Street and Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with black eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, blue shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information can call Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.