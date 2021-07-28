Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Logan Square

article

Chicago police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Destiny Vasquez was last seen July 22 by her father at their home in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and red pajamas with shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.

