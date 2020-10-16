Missing 16-year-old Chicago boy last seen near Quad Cities

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing Chicago teen who was last seen in the Quad Cities area.

Keyante Campbell, 16, was last seen Wednesday near the Quad Cities in western Iowa and eastern Illinois, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.