Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Gresham

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Gresham on the South Side.

Martianna Harris was last seen March 21 in the area of the 8200 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.