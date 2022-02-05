Missing 16-year-old last seen leaving Midway Airport

article

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen leaving Midway Airport Friday night.

Carlos Cisneros, 16, was last seen leaving the airport located at 5700 S. Cicero Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white gym shoes. He also wears black glasses.

Cisneros is 6 feet tall, about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 or contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.