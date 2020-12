article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Washington Park on the South Side.

Lazaria Hudson was last seen Aug. 27 in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.