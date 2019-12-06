Missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Park Manor

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen in Park Manor on the South Side.

Alyshia Davis was last seen Wednesday near 68th Street and South King Drive, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Davis is known to visit the area of the 8000 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Avalon Park, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.