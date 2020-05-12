Missing 27-year-old woman may be on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman who may be on the South Side.
Rainell White was last seen May 2 and may be in the following areas:
-6500 block of South Racine Avenue
-6300 block of South Halsted Street
-6300 block of South Wood Street
-7400 block of South Racine Avenue
-9100 block of South Yates Boulevard
She is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.