Missing 27-year-old woman may be on South Side

Chicago police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman who may be on the South Side.

Rainell White was last seen May 2 and may be in the following areas:

-6500 block of South Racine Avenue

-6300 block of South Halsted Street

-6300 block of South Wood Street

-7400 block of South Racine Avenue

-9100 block of South Yates Boulevard

She is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.