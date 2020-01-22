Missing 30-year-old man last seen in Calumet Heights

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Michael Robinson was last seen Jan. 16 in the area of the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He suffers from schizophrenia and is known to visit the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black high top Nike shoes, jeans, a red hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to cal Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.