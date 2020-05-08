Missing 71-year-old man last seen on Near North Side

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 71-year-old man who was last seen on the Near North Side.

Scipio Shegog was last seen the morning of May 6 in the 1100 block of North Orleans Street, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-5, 168 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He may be wearing an orange shirt with a black blazer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three, formerly known as Area North, detectives at 312-744-8266.