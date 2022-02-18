Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
12
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:15 PM CST, Kenosha County

Missing actress, Lindsey Pearlman from General Hospital, found dead in Hollywood

Published 
Chicago
City News Service
NR22043 article

LOS ANGELES - An actress who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead in Hollywood, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. 

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday at about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," police said in a statement. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

On Friday, deputies responded to the area of Franklin Ave. and North Sierra Bonita Ave. after receiving reports of a death investigation. 

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body as Pearlman's. Her cause of death is unknown. 

According to showbizcast.com, Pearlman, from Chicago, is best known for her roles in "General Hospital" in 2020, ``American Housewife" in 2019, and ``Chicago Justice" in 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 