Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Valaria Garcia was last sen July 30 near West 61st Street and South May Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.