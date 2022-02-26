Expand / Collapse search

Missing Chicago girl Angelina Okeefe hasn't been seen since Valentine's Day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Dunning
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that missing girl Angelina Okeefe hasn't been seen since vanishing from the Dunning area almost two weeks ago.

Okeefe was last seen near West Eddy and Addison in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood around 1 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

She is described as 5'9" tall and 100 pounds. Her hair is red and her eyes are brown. She is of white/Asian descent.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Missing Black women and girls in Chicago: Forum provides way for community, leaders to keep women safe

Black women and girls make up 1/3 of missing person cases in the United States. On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State Rep. Robin Kelly held a public forum to talk about the crisis.