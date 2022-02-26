Missing Chicago girl Angelina Okeefe hasn't been seen since Valentine's Day

article

Chicago police said on Saturday that missing girl Angelina Okeefe hasn't been seen since vanishing from the Dunning area almost two weeks ago.

Okeefe was last seen near West Eddy and Addison in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood around 1 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

She is described as 5'9" tall and 100 pounds. Her hair is red and her eyes are brown. She is of white/Asian descent.

