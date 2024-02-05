Expand / Collapse search

Missing Chicago girl: 15-year-old last seen in Logan Square

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Naylanie Fernandez | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday from the Logan Square neighborhood.

Naylanie Fernandez, 15, was last seen Sunday at her home in the 3000 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Fernandez is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a piercing on her right nostril.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. 

