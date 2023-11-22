Chicago mother, 2 young daughters reported missing from Ashburn

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her two young daughters, a 6-month-old and 1-year-old, who were reported missing from the Ashburn neighborhood.

Aniayah Smith, 21, was reported missing Monday from 3700 block of West 83rd Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Smith may also be with her 1-year-old daughter, Lealani Richardson, and her 6-month-old daughter, Lariyah Richardson. Both of her daughters were last seen on Nov. 16.

Smith is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and colorful Crocs, police said. She could possibly be driving a 2010 silver Nissan with Illinois license plate # DS60328.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.