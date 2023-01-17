Expand / Collapse search

Missing Chicago woman last seen on New Year's Eve

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kiyana Foster | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on New Year's Eve on the city's West Side.

Kiyana Foster, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022 in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Foster is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.