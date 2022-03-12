Missing Chicago woman Nina Valentine was last seen on November 1

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on November 1.

Nina Valentine, 39, has schizophrenia. She may be homeless.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said that she likes to hang out in the Uptown neighborhood, and Garfield Park neighborhood. She also visits Robbins.

If you have information about Valentine, call the Chicago police's special victims unit at (312)747-8274.

