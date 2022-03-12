Expand / Collapse search

Missing Chicago woman Nina Valentine was last seen on November 1

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 2:50PM
Uptown
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on November 1.

Nina Valentine, 39, has schizophrenia. She may be homeless.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said that she likes to hang out in the Uptown neighborhood, and Garfield Park neighborhood. She also visits Robbins.

If you have information about Valentine, call the Chicago police's special victims unit at (312)747-8274.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Federal hearing held on missing women of color

A federal hearing Thursday addressed why women of color go missing more than any other demographic.