Girl, 15, reported missing from Hermosa

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Northwest Side.

Shaira Rivera, 15, was last seen by her family around 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Palmer Street in Hermosa, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 4-foot-9, 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. River also has multiple facial piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.