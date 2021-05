Police in the western suburbs are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Jennifer Cruz, 15, was last seen on Saturday in Maywood, police said. She was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Cruz is described as 4-foot-10 and weighing 144 pounds, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Maywood police.

