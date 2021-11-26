Expand / Collapse search

Missing girls last seen near Amundsen High School are now home

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
RAVENSWOOD - Two teenaged girls have been safely reunited with their families after they had been missing since last Friday. 

Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia Deleon were last seen one week ago outside Amundsen High School, located between Chicago's Ravenswood, Andersonville and Lincoln Square neighborhoods. The girls are both students at the school. 

Their families spent the week canvassing the area near Lincoln and Foster. 

It's not clear if the girls were together while they were missing. 