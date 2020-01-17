Missing man, 71, last seen in South Loop

article

Authorities are looking for a missing 71-year-old man who was last seen Thursday in the South Loop.

Zhuo Dong Qiu was last contacted about 3 p.m. near State Street and Cermak Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He has dementia and may need medical attention.

Qiu is described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound man with brown eyes and gray and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a yellow corduroy jacket and yellow pants.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.