article

A 82-year-old man reported missing in Chicago was last seen at O’Hare International Airport.

Ebenezer Ojewunmi was last seen April 10 at the airport, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Ojewunmi is 5-foot-2 and about 140 pounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.