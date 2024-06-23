Missing man in Hyde Park: Aubrey Sturgis last seen June 20

article

A search is underway for a missing elderly man last seen in Hyde Park last week.

Aubrey Sturgis, 71, was reported missing June 20 from the 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and gray hair.

When found, Sturgis may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380, or call 911.