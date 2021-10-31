Missing man last seen in Little Village may need medical attention: police

article

A 76-year-old man reported missing was last seen Saturday in Little Village.

Socorro Ruiz was last seen in the 2400 block of South Hamlin Avenue and he may be confused and in need of medical attention, Chicago police said.

Ruiz was wearing a baseball cap with the work "Mexico" written in the the cap, a black beanie, a navy blue sweater and navy blue pants, police said.

He frequents the area near 31st Street and Sawyer Avenue and is often seen pushing a shopping cart and collecting scrap metal, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP