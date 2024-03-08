Missing man on North Side has been located
CHICAGO - Update:
Damian Abarca has been located, according to Chicago police.
No further details have been released.
Original:
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, high-risk 56-year-old man on the city's North Side.
Damian Abarca was last seen March 8 driving westbound in the 800 block of West Foster Avenue.
He was driving a 2019 silver Volkswagon Jetta with Illinois plates, according to Chicago police.
Abarca is described as being 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, short black hair, a mustache and a light beard.
He was wearing a navy blue jacket with navy blue jogging pants and gray shoes at the time of his disappearance.
Authorities say Abarca has memory loss and needs medication twice a day.
Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD at 312-746-6554.