Missing man: Palos Heights resident Robert Skoczen, 64, is missing and could be in danger
PALOS HEIGHTS, Illinois - Suburban Chicago police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man who could be in danger.
Robert Skoczen was last seen at 135th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Palos Heights at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec 5.
Skoczen is described as white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox jacket and black pants.
He has a condition that puts him in danger.
If you have information, call Palos Heights Police at 708-448-2131.
