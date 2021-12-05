Expand / Collapse search

Missing man: Palos Heights resident Robert Skoczen, 64, is missing and could be in danger

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
PALOS HEIGHTS, Illinois - Suburban Chicago police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man who could be in danger.

Robert Skoczen was last seen at 135th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Palos Heights at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec 5.

Skoczen is described as white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox jacket and black pants.

He has a condition that puts him in danger.

If you have information, call Palos Heights Police at 708-448-2131.

