Search underway for missing man, 34, in South Shore

By Cody King
Published  April 20, 2024 2:38pm CDT
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago
Pictured is Alundus Webb.  (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 34-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood. 

Alundus Webb was last seen April 17 in the 6800 block of S. Merrill Avenue, according to Chicago police. 

He's described as being 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and black hair. 

Police say Webb was wearing a blue polo shirt, black jeans and black Crocs at the time of his disappearance. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area 1 Detectives at 312-856-3121 or call 911. 