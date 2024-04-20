Search underway for missing man, 34, in South Shore

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 34-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood.

Alundus Webb was last seen April 17 in the 6800 block of S. Merrill Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Webb was wearing a blue polo shirt, black jeans and black Crocs at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area 1 Detectives at 312-856-3121 or call 911.