Mother McAuley HS student reported missing as school calls for leads
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing student from Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.
Estefania Herrera, 18, was last seen Friday but her last known location wasn't specified, according to the CPD missing person alert.
Herrera is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black-and-white checkered fleece top and jeans. She was carrying a red backpack and a blue backpack.
Estefania Herrera | Chicago police
What they're saying:
"The Mother McAuley community is praying for the safe return of senior Estefania Herrera. We ask the extended community to join us in keeping Estefania and her family in their thoughts and prayers," the school wrote in a statement. "Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 as we are working in close contact with authorities."
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.