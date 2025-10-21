Mother McAuley HS student reported missing as school calls for leads

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 18-year-old Estefania Herrera, a senior at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School who was last seen Friday. She was wearing a black-and-white checkered fleece top, jeans, and carrying two backpacks. Police and school officials are asking anyone with information to contact Area One SVU or call 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing student from Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.

Estefania Herrera, 18, was last seen Friday but her last known location wasn't specified, according to the CPD missing person alert.

Herrera is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white checkered fleece top and jeans. She was carrying a red backpack and a blue backpack.

Estefania Herrera | Chicago police

What they're saying:

"The Mother McAuley community is praying for the safe return of senior Estefania Herrera. We ask the extended community to join us in keeping Estefania and her family in their thoughts and prayers," the school wrote in a statement. "Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 as we are working in close contact with authorities."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.