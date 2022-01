article

A retired Kenosha police officer who had vanished almost a week ago has been found dead.

Jeffrey O'Connor, 64, was last seen alive on Sunday, Jan. 16, near 87th Place. He had left his house without his keys or phone.

His body was found on Saturday by someone walking in the woods near the 5900 block of 85th Street. in Pleasant Prairie.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS