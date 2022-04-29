Missing sister and brother: Chicago police looking for young siblings

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing siblings: one-year-old Journee Brown and 3-year-old Jermaine Brown.

The sister and brother were last seen in the area of 6805 South Sangamon Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

It is unknown what the siblings were last wearing, according to police.

One-year-old Journee Brown and 3-year-old Jermaine Brown | Chicago Police Department

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Journee is one-foot tall, weighing 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jermaine is three-feet tall, weighing 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380, or call 911.