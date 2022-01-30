Missing sister and brother from Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood found

article

A missing sister and brother from Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood have been found.

Police were looking for 14-year-old Valentina Cruz and 12-year-old Luis Cruz, who were last seen in the 5200 block of South Talman on Friday.

Chicago police said on Sunday that the siblings had been located.

No further information was offered about where they had been, or who found them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS