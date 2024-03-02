Missing man on South Side: Dwight Powell last seen Jan. 31

article

A search is underway for a 65-year-old man last seen on the city's South Side over a month ago.

Dwight Powell was reported missing Jan. 31 in the 2500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police say he was wearing black jeans and a brown coat when he disappeared. Powell is also 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.