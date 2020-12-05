Missing teenager was victim of sex trafficking, investigators say

article

A missing 14-year-old girl was found with a 37-year-old man who had been forcing her to have sex with strangers in exchange for money, investigators said.

Etheridge Nealy was found with the girl on Dec. 2 in a car on South Cottage Grove in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood, Cook County Sheriff's Police said.

Investigators said that Nealy told them he had been renting motel rooms where the victim would be forced to prostitute herself. He said he drove her to the calls, investigators said.

The victim told investigators she had been forced to give all the money she made to Nealy.

Nealy faces charges that include felony trafficking of persons, felony promoting prostitution and felony involuntary servitude. He appeared in bond court Saturday, Dec. 5, and was given an $150,000 D bond.