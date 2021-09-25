Missing woman: 22-year-old Ziana Pearson-Muller hasn't been seen since last Monday

article

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Ziana Pearson-Muller was last seen Monday at her home in the 3300 block of West Pierce Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Pearson-Muller is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

