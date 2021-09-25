Expand / Collapse search

Missing woman: 22-year-old Ziana Pearson-Muller hasn't been seen since last Monday

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Missing Persons
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Ziana Pearson-Muller was last seen Monday at her home in the 3300 block of West Pierce Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Pearson-Muller is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles missing for 3 years

Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles has been missing for three years. Friday marked her 29th birthday.