Missing woman, 24, known to frequent the Loop: police

Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who has been known to hang out in the Loop.

Makayla Banks, 24, was last heard from on Feb. 7, Chicago police said.

Banks is known to frequent the area near State and Lake streets, and often rides CTA Red Line trains, police said.

Police described Banks as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair, though she may be wearing a maroon wig, as seen in a photo provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.