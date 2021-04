article

A 31-year-old woman reported missing is known to frequent Wicker Park may need medical attention.

Maria Diaz was last seen March 12 and is known to frequent the area of Damen and Milwaukee avenues, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 5-feet and about 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.