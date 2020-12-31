Missing woman last seen in 2019 in Albany Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman last seen over a year ago in Albany Park.
Victoria Puzinas was last seen Nov. 25, 2019, in the 4400 block of South Bernard Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Puzinas, who is 5-foot 3, suffers from depression and has bipolar disorder, police said.
She may be homeless and on a bike, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.