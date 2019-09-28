Missing woman last seen near U of C hospital may be with baby in need of medical care, police say

article

A woman reported missing was last seen near the University of Chicago Medical Center in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Kentwana Wren, 24, was last seen Friday in the area of the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said.

She may have in her custody a baby in need of immediate medical care, police said.

Wren is 5 feet, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.