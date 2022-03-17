2 Arizona sisters who never returned home from trip to Europe died by assisted suicide, officials say

The search for two Phoenix area sisters who were traveling in Europe and weren't heard from in over a month has come to an end and there's finally an explanation as to what happened.

Jill Barwig with the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the United States Department of State confirmed the death of the sisters, saying, "We can confirm the death of two U.S. citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."

Friends and colleagues suspected foul play is involved. "They were in a very good position of their lives in terms of careers and what they have reached and accomplished, and there is no reason for them to not be returning on their own volition," said Dr. David Biglari.

Loved ones are shared on Facebook that Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier were supposed to return from Europe in February, but were instead found dead.

"We are saddened to report we were given confirmation on the passing of our dear friends, Lila and Susan. While we greatly appreciate all of the support that has been shown to us during our search, we ask for privacy for their family and friends while we grieve this terrible loss. We will be making no further comments at this time. Thank you all for your support during this difficult time."

On March 23, it was confirmed that the sisters died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.

"The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office confirms that the two US-American women named in your inquiry died during their stay in Switzerland. They both used the services of an assisted suicide organization and committed suicide.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland under certain conditions. In the specific case, the on-site clarifications by the authorities revealed that the assisted suicide had taken place within the legal framework, so that there was no criminal relevance. For this reason, the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office did not open a criminal investigation," said Michael Lutz, spokesperson for Canton Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Sisters flew to Europe in February

Both Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier worked in the medical field. Ammouri was a prominent physician, while Frazier was a registered nurse.

Ammouri and Frazier took a direct flight on Feb. 5 from Chicago to Zurich. Friends say it is not clear why they went there in the first place. The two sisters were supposed to fly back on Feb. 13, and be back at work on Feb. 15.

Neither of them showed up for work.

Dr. Biglari, a longtime friend and colleague of the two, said no one heard from the two since an email was sent from a work laptop on Feb. 9. Then, they got a text message a day later that they strongly feel is actually from someone else pretending to be them.

"Some of the text communications they had, we are certain they were not from them," said Dr. Biglari. "They were most likely fabricated with someone else."

Friends didn’t waste any time contacting local and international authorities, as well as the embassy, but Dr. Biglari says more needs to be done.

"We have reason to believe that they are not really taking it very seriously," said Dr. Biglari, previously before their deaths were confirmed. "We want attention from our authorities, and perhaps involving the local authorities in Zurich. There has to be trails, phone trails of where they were staying."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

